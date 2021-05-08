Karamo Brown Shares Birthday Tribute to Ex-Fiancé: 'Though Our Relationship Has Shifted... We Are Family'

Karamo Brown still considers his ex-fiancé Ian Jordan a part of his family, months after they called off their engagement.

On Saturday, the Queer Eye star, 40, wished his ex a happy 50th birthday with some throwback photos and a sweet tribute. "Shouting happy birthday to @theianjordan," he wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Though our relationship has shifted from what it was in the past... one thing that will never change - we are family!" Brown continued. "Hoping that today and this year brings you everything your heart desire and more. Love you. Happy 50!"

The I Am Perfectly Designed author announced their split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, three months after they made the amicable decision to break up. "We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, how is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?" Brown said at the time.

"We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore' — it was like, we have a family and a home," the father of two continued. "How do we separate this? And it was hard."

Brown clarified that he and Jordan are still friends. "It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you,'" he said. "I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy."

RELATED VIDEO: Karamo Brown Calls John Legend and Chrissy Teigen the 'Greatest Couple in Hollywood'