Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Is Engaged to Director Ian Jordan

Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown is engaged, PEOPLE can confirm.

The show’s culture expert proposed to his partner of eight years, director Ian Jordan, Wednesday night at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles.

Brown, 37, invited Jordan to the restaurant under the guise that the two would be celebrating his birthday. Then, after an emotional video and speech from Brown’s son, the Real World alum popped the question, and of course Jordan said, “Yes!”

The reality star learned he had a son, Jason, when he received a subpoena for child support when Jason was 10 years old. Brown’s high school girlfriend, who he dated at 15 before coming out as gay at 16, got pregnant and never told him. Brown immediately took full custody of his son and his since-adopted his half-brother, Chris.

The remainder of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — were also in attendance for the engagement, which was celebrated with a cake from Charm City Cakes and floral arrangements by Butterfly Floral & Event Design. Three Olives kept the drinks flowing during the happy time and DJ Lil Buddha provided the soundtrack to their love story.

“I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask,” Brown wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Jordan’s birth date. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires. #HBD #40ish #TurnUp”

Brown got himself and Jordan each one black and one silver band. The Netflix star also had the matching David Yurman bands engraved.

Queer Eye season 2 is expected to hit Netflix in 2019.