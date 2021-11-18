The new season of Queer Eye premieres on Dec. 31 on Netflix

Netflix's Queer Eye Is Heading to Texas for Season 6 — See the First Look

The boys are back for another season!

The new season of Queer Eye is being teased with a promotional video featuring a country-influenced version of Simone Denny's "All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)." The new iteration is sung by The Voice alum Meghan Linsey and her fiancé, Tyler Cain.

In the clip, the Fab Five show off their best western-inspired ensembles. The group also partake in Southern-themed activities including line dancing, throwing a lasso and tossing bails of hay.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series of the same name. The Emmy-winning series made its Netflix debut in 2018.

Production on season 6 began in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, filming for the upcoming season was put on hold.

queer eye season 6 Credit: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx

Berk, 40, told Entertainment Weekly the group was able to "recharge and re-energize" amid the extended hiatus from filming.

"It also just made us realize the value of the connections that we had, and the good that our show does, and the effect that it has on people's lives and the value of hugging and those human connections that we had lost over the year," he said. "I think the pandemic has had that effect on a lot of people — it's reconnected us with what's really important in the world: the people in our lives and the good that we can go out there and do."

France, 38, previously said the show's sixth season is "a really special one."

"The thing that's special about this season is that we're getting to hear what people have been up to the last year and a half and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives so greatly," he told Bustle in June. "We have the likes of frontline workers or people who have been truly affected by the pandemic."