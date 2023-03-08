'Queer Eye' Fan Favorite Tom Jackson Dead at 63 After 'Losing Battle' with Cancer, Family Says

Queer Eye is mourning the loss of one of its former "heroes."

Tom Jackson died "after losing his battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma" on Friday at 11:49 p.m., his obituary stated. He was 63.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, metastatic adenocarcinoma happens when adenocarcinoma cancer cells begin in one area and spread to other parts of the body. It's also known as stage 4 adenocarcinoma.

Before becoming a reality star, Jackson retired from Federal Express then worked as a dump-truck driver in Georgia.

Netflix

One of his greatest accomplishments was being "a Papaw to his two grandsons who were his pride and joy," said his obituary.

"A highlight of Tom's life was being cast on the Netflix show, 'Queer Eye'. He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen!" it continued.

Along with his two grandsons, Tom is survived by one daughter, who also appeared on the Netflix series, two sisters and extended family.

His family thanked Kennestone Hospital's medical team for helping Jackson with "treatment and comfort during his final days."

"We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family. He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day," the family wrote in his obituary.

His memorial service is scheduled for March 12 in Kennesaw, Georgia.

His family has asked fans to watch his episode of Queer Eye on Netflix in his honor instead of sending flowers.

Jackson appeared in the premiere episode of the reboot in February 2018. He became a fan favorite as the Fab Five (Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk) notably tried to help him find his confidence amid his search for love as he proclaimed, "You can't fix ugly."

On Instagram, the official profile for the reality show, along with some of the cast, mourned Jackson's death with photos of his unforgettable cameo.

"It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," the caption read.

"Such incredibly sad news," wrote France in the comments section.

Van Ness added, "RIP Tom ❤️."

While filming the episode, Jackson confessed to Porowski that he was still in love with with his ex-wife, Abby. Two months after the show's debut, Jackson revealed that he and Abby had gotten remarried. They divorced again in September 2019, he confirmed on Twitter.