Queer Eye Double Date! Season 1's Tom and Abby Meet Up with Season 2's William and Shannan

They Shannan each other!

Two fan-favorite couples (and newlyweds!) enjoyed a night out together for the ultimate Queer Eye double date on Saturday. Tom Jackson and Abby Parr from season 1 and William Mahnken and Shannan Eller from season 2 — all of whom were made-over by Fab 5 members Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski on the show — met up for some Mexican food and even had Tom’s signature drink!

“Shannan had the veggie fajitas. Abby had a veggie plate. I had a veggie super burrito. Tom had a beef burrito and a Texas jumbo margarita with two orange slices,” Mahnken told fans on his Instagram Story.

“We had a blast, they are wonderful people,” Eller said on her Instagram Story.

“We had a great time!!!” Jackson tweeted.

RELATED: Queer Eye Is Coming Back! The Fab Five Heads to the Midwest for Season 3

RELATED: The Queer Eye Guys on Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Romance: ‘Love Has No Time Limit!’

Abby and I had dinner 🥘 with William and Shannon from Queer Eye 👁 season 2 episode 2. We had a great time!!! ❤️💝😍💕❣️😘💖💘💗💓👀 pic.twitter.com/y90bepP8ZB — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) July 22, 2018

And it appears the foursome are planning on meeting up more regularly.

“Plans are in the works. And possibly another one with a different hero (shhh),” Mahnken said, adding, “@tomjackson5042 and Abby are amazing people. We truly enjoyed our time together. Will definitely hang out with them again.”

Jackson and Parr, who appeared on the series’ premiere episode, eloped in a private ceremony on March 27 at Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

RELATED: Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Shows Off the ‘Homey and Lush’ L.A. Loft He Shares with His Husband

William Mahnken Instagram

Shannan Eller

Meanwhile, Mahnken and Eller, who appeared on the episode titled “A Decent Proposal,” wed on June 13 in a sunrise beach ceremony in Amelia Island, Florida.

But they aren’t the only successful Queer Eye couples to have gotten married!

On May 31, AJ Brown, who came out to his stepmother on the “To Gay or Not Too Gay” episode, announced he married fiancé Andrey three months after they revealed their engagement.