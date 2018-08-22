Original Queer Eye Star Carson Kressley Calls First Series 'More Groundbreaking' Than Reboot

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy made waves on television when it first started airing in 2003, and the series’ cast members are proud the Netflix reboot is continuing its legacy.

Carson Kressley, the fashion guru of the first Fab Five, discussed the current Queer Eye series at an event celebrating the Emmys turning 70 on Monday night, Variety reported.

“I’m thrilled that they’re nominated,” said Kressley, who’s now a judge on the Emmy-nominated reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. “But it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

Kressley was also quick to praise how different the TV landscape looks today, though, adding, “It’s really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy won the 2005 Emmy for outstanding reality program, which included Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez as hosts.

Netflix’s binge-watching favorite (the first two seasons are both available now) is nominated at the annual awards ceremony this year in four reality program categories: outstanding structured program, outstanding casting, outstanding cinematography, and outstanding picture editing.

All 10 past and present stars discussed the series in a video earlier this year, with Rodriguez sharing, “When we were shooting it, we had no idea that it would be successful, that it would have any kind of cultural impact.”

Added Douglas, “I think that for the generation of kids that grew up watching Queer Eye, that was the first time they could look through the television set in their home and see five gay guys that were just being themselves.”

It was recently announced that the Netflix hosts, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, will be collaborating on their own lifestyle book. Titled QUEER EYE: Love Yourself, Love Your Life and available on November 13, it will contain five sections, one for each cast member’s area of expertise.

“This is a book that’s for the fans of the show,” culture expert Brown told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “If you love Queer Eye, you’re going to love this book.”

In July, the streaming giant confirmed that Queer Eye would be getting a third season set in Kansas City, Missouri. The first two seasons took place in the south.