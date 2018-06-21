The Queer Eye Guys on Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Romance: 'Love Has No Time Limit!'

Queer Eye‘s Fab Five have become fast friends with a few celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Justin Theroux and Emma Stone, as well as newly engaged couple Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

“Couldn’t be happier for them,” Tan France told PEOPLE Now about the pair’s engagement after just a few weeks of dating.

“Super happy,” Antoni Porowski added as Jonathan Van Ness said, “And what’s crazy, what’s not crazy, everything’s crazy these days.”

When asked if any of the Fab Five could see themselves getting engaged as quickly as Davidson and Grande, both 24, did, Tan revealed his relationship history with husband Rob.

“I did, and I’ve been together with my husband for 10 years. We decided we would get married after five dates, and we’ve been together for 10 years. So it could work, you guys!” the fashion expert said.

Tan France, Pete Davidson and Antoni Porowski Tan France/Instagram

“If it was right, I think I could,” grooming guru Van Ness shared.

“Cultural norms tell us that we have to wait a certain amount of time, but loves has no time limit, if you know now, go for it,” connoisseur of culture Karamo Brown advised.

The Saturday Night Live star finally confirmed he is engaged to Grande during Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the late-night host, “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

While neither Davidson nor Grande has yet to reveal any wedding plans, Tan did share that the groom-to-be has requested his assistance.

“He has asked if I would give him a hand, and I will happily give him a hand,” the Netflix star said. “He’s a friend. We love him very much. He’s one of the best people I’ve met in a long time.”

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. The comedian proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, whom he paid a jaw-dropping $93,000 in May.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple previously said.

Season 2 of Queer Eye is streaming now.