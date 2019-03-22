Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Says He's 'Been with More Women Than Men'

Antoni Porowski is opening up about his sexual history.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Queer Eye star admitted he’s been with “more women than men.”

“I never really had a traditional coming out,” he explained. “I dated a man and then I dated women for several years and then I was in a relationship with a man.”

While Porowski is currently dating a man, he’s previously said he doesn’t pay attention to gender when looking for a potential suitor.

“I like to focus on the person I’m with an not necessarily their gender,” he told Bustle.

Porowski has been dating Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff since last summer. And as Porowski revealed on WWHL, their relationship first started in their Instagram direct messages.

“We met on Instagram,” said Porowski, 35, who ended things with his longtime boyfriend of seven years, Joey Krietemeyer, before making it official with Lehnhoff. “It’s like, the 2019 way.”

He remained smiling as Cohen said sweet things about Lehnhoff, who worked for Jeff Lewis on season 5 of the house-flipping series. Later, Porowski detailed the first meal he cooked for Lehnhoff.

“I know exactly what it was,” Porowski recalled. “It was a pappardelle with crumbled sausage and white wine parsley lemon zest sauce.”

Back in December 2018, the food and wine specialist announced their relationship with a sweet picture of the two wearing matching gray suits and holding hands. “11 is my favorite prime number,” Porowski wrote alongside the photo.

While that marked the first time that the pair appeared on each other’s Instagrams, it was not the first time they stepped out together.

Just days prior, Porowski and Lehnhoff made their red carpet debut, as they attended GQ‘s Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, co-sponsored by Moët & Chandon.