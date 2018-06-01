Queer Eye Fan-Favorite AJ Marries Boyfriend Andre After Coming Out on Netflix Show

Queer Eye hero AJ has tied the knot!

AJ, the subject of an episode of the reality series in which he struggled with coming out, and his boyfriend Andre are married, they revealed Thursday night at Netflix’s FYSee event.

“The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED!” the recently rebooted Netflix series tweeted on its official Twitter account Friday morning.

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018

News of their marriage comes three months after the couple revealed their engagement.

Queer Eye made the announcement in February, writing, “WE’VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE YOUR WEEK! AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED. OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The enthusiastic message was shared alongside a video of AJ coming out to his stepmom at the end of episode 4 of the series, as well as some sweet videos and pictures of the happy couple.

And the members of the Fab 5 quickly shared just how excited they were.

“Yay, what wonderful news!!!!” fashion guru Tan France wrote in response to the engagement news.

“Couldn’t be happier about this news! Congrats, boys,” added Antoni Porowski, the show’s resident food expert.

Netflix

Bobby Berk (interior design) and Karamo Brown (culture) also shared their excitement by retweeting the announcement.

Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix, and season 2 launches June 15.