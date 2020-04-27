Queer as Folk Cast to Reunite Virtually amid Pandemic to Benefit LGBTQ Organizations

Image zoom

The Queer as Folk cast is getting back together — at least virtually!

Hosted by Scott Lowell, who played Ted, the YouTube event slated for May 1 is set to feature most of the show's main cast of actors — and all for a good cause.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reunion will help raise funds for LGBTQ community centers facing financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharon Gless (Debbie), Peter Paige (Emmett), Michelle Clunie (Melanie), Hal Sparks (Michael), Randy Harrison (Justin) and Robert Gant (Ben), alongside creators Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman are all expected to appear on the livestream, with more cast members expected to be announced.

"It’s almost our 20 Year Anniversary, WTF? Please come help us reminisce and raise money for an amazing organization," wrote Harrison on Instagram about the upcoming reunion, before adding. "I’m not a reliable source of further information, but I will be there and I will be spilling. the. tea. You know me, yak yak yak."

RELATED: 2020 NYC Pride Parade Canceled Ahead of 50th Anniversary: 'We Will Be Together Again Soon'

Fans watching the reunion will be able to bid on show memorabilia while donating to CenterLink, which supports over 250 LGBTQ community centers nationwide.

LGBTQ organizations have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic since most receive support through galas and Pride-related events now canceled due to the outbreak.

This isn't the first time the Queer as Folk has reunited since the show ended in August 2005 — in 2018, they got together for a feature with Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED VIDEO: Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Shares His Best Work-from-Home Tips to 'Keep Yourself Calm, Cool and Collected'

“We saw it as an opportunity to address a lot of issues that had never been shown on American TV before,” Cowen told EW about the show. “That was very important to us because we, gay people, didn’t really see a true reflection of ourselves on TV very often. Back then, you couldn’t get married. There was Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in the Army. In 14 states, there were still sodomy laws on the books. It was a very hostile atmosphere.”

The event is set for May 1 at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.