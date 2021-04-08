Queer as Folk Reboot Coming to Peacock with Straight to Series Order

Queer as Folk originally aired in the U.K. from 1999 to 2000 before a Canadian-American version ran on Showtime and Showcase from 2000 to 2005

Queer as Folk is officially making its grand return to the small screen!

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service announced on Thursday that a reboot of the iconic show was given a straight-to-series order. Writer-director Stephen Dunn, known for the film Closet Monster, is the show's creator.

Queer as Folk originally ran for 10 episodes in the U.K. from 1999 to 2000. Months after it ended, Showtime and Showcase released a Canadian-American version of the series, which ran for five seasons between 2000 and 2005. While the British version followed the lives of a group of gay friends living in Manchester, the U.S. version centered on five gay pals in Pittsburgh.

The latest edition of Queer as Folk is set to be a modern update of the British series.

"Queer as Folk was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen's new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture," Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television, said in a press release. "Alex Sepiol, EVP of drama programming, and his team have championed this project from the first moment it landed on their desks, working to ensure the script became the series we're announcing today. The entire team is so excited to be a part of introducing a new generation to this type of authentic and affirming storytelling."

Dunn, for his part, also expressed his excitement about bringing his reiteration of the popular show to life.

"It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies," he said in a statement. "When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret."

Dunn, who wrote and plans to direct the first episode, continued, "But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn't have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max."

News regarding a Queer as Folk reboot first surfaced in 2018, with plans for it to premiere on Bravo. However, the following year, it was announced that the series would instead move to NBCUniversal's streaming service, which debuted in July 2020.