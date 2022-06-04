Queer as Folk Reboot Cast Brings Some Color to the L.A. Premiere Red Carpet

Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis joined their Queer as Folk costars on Friday for the reboot's world premiere at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles

QUEER AS FOLK -- "Premiere at Outfest’s The OutFronts" on June 3, 2022 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/Peacock)

Peacock kicked off Pride Month with a whole new generation of Queer as Folk.

Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis gathered with their costars and the creators of the highly-anticipated reboot on Friday to celebrate the show's world premiere at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The newest reimagining of the hit series is set in New Orleans, where a close-knit group of LGBTQ friends leans on their community in the aftermath of a shooting at their local gay bar.

O'Connell, 35, who also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series, previously opened up to PEOPLE about expanding the Queer as Folk universe to include a more diverse cast this time around.

"It's incredible because the original Queer as Folk, I wasn't addicted to. Well, I saw it when I was 12, literally incognito at Blockbuster, renting it," he said.

"And the message I got, this isn't a read on like the acting or the story, the message I got as a 12-year-old disabled gay person, was like, 'Oh, well there's no room for my a—,'" O'Connell added. "So, if my 12-year-old self knew I would be a part of the reboot, he would be like, 'S—, it's going to end up being okay.' "