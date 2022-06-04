Queer as Folk Reboot Cast Brings Some Color to the L.A. Premiere Red Carpet
Peacock kicked off Pride Month with a whole new generation of Queer as Folk.
Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis gathered with their costars and the creators of the highly-anticipated reboot on Friday to celebrate the show's world premiere at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
Fellow cast members Devin Way, Johnny Sibilly, Jesse James Keitel, Fin Argus, Ryan O'Connell, CG, Chris Renfro, Benito Skinner, Meg Stalter, Sachin Bhatt, Armand Fields, Eric Graise, and Ed Begley Jr. were also in attendance, as were creator Stephen Dunn and executive producer Jaclyn Moore.
The newest reimagining of the hit series is set in New Orleans, where a close-knit group of LGBTQ friends leans on their community in the aftermath of a shooting at their local gay bar.
O'Connell, 35, who also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series, previously opened up to PEOPLE about expanding the Queer as Folk universe to include a more diverse cast this time around.
"It's incredible because the original Queer as Folk, I wasn't addicted to. Well, I saw it when I was 12, literally incognito at Blockbuster, renting it," he said.
"And the message I got, this isn't a read on like the acting or the story, the message I got as a 12-year-old disabled gay person, was like, 'Oh, well there's no room for my a—,'" O'Connell added. "So, if my 12-year-old self knew I would be a part of the reboot, he would be like, 'S—, it's going to end up being okay.' "
The original Queer as Folk premiered in 1999 and ran for two seasons. Created by Russell T. Davies, the drama followed a group of gay men in Manchester, England's gay village. It was followed by another American reboot, which was set in Pittsburgh and ran for five seasons on Showtime from 2000 to 2005.