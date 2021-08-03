Queen Sugar: Get a First Look at the Season 6 Trailer for Ava DuVernay's OWN Drama

Queen Sugar is almost back.

Season 6 of the OWN drama, from director Ava DuVernay and based on the book by Natalie Baszile, is set to premiere Sep. 7 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new trailer. The series follows the complicated lives of the Bordelon siblings, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), Nova (Rutina Wesley) and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), and their extended family in rural Louisiana.

In the trailer, Ralph and his wife Darla (Bianca Lawson) prepare to welcome a baby amid some financial woes. "Ain't nothing too good for you, or my little angel," Ralph says to Darla at one point, though later he is shown struggling to make ends meet.

"You're delinquent on your payment sir — 60 days," someone on the phone tells him before another character suggests in the next scene, "I got a way you can make some cash."

The easy money, however, seems to land Ralph in trouble, as he is later surrounded by police lights.

"You stole it and you were caught red-handed," his mom's husband, Hollywood Desonier (Omar J. Dorsey), yells at him in the aftermath.

Queen Sugar Credit: Skip Bolen/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Meanwhile, Charley considers taking her political career to the national level, while also navigating her relationship with ex-husband Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett).

"You could make an excellent candidate for state senator," an advisor tells her in the trailer.

Her son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) deals with the lasting effects of PTSD while at college, telling his mom that he's "been having these moments at school."

"What kind of moments?" Charley asks.

Queen Sugar Credit: OWN

Nova continues to expose police and political corruption, though her quest for justice leads to its own complications.

"I feel like the world sees me as a problem," she says in the trailer, before pulling a photo out of an envelope of herself with a bright red target drawn on her face.

She also connects with a new neighbor, Dominic (McKinley Freeman), who tells her, "You are a beautiful, strong sister."

Outside of the trio of Bordelon siblings, the trailer features family friend and local farmer Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders), whose altercation with police landed him in the hospital and prompted his daughter Billie (Tammy Townsend) to return home for the first time in 20 years.

"I want to thank you for being here," he tells Bille.

"You don't have to thank me, Daddy," she replies.

The directorial line-up for the upcoming season includes Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director. In addition to DuVernay, the season is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks.