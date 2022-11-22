Entertainment TV Queen Latifah on Embracing Her 'Honest and Genuine' Identity and Celebrating the 'Freedom to Be Me' "I didn't know I was a girl, initially, I had to be told," the actress and rapper revealed in her acceptance speech at the inaugural TheGrio Awards By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines and Falen Hardge Falen Hardge Production Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 06:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Queen Latifah. Photo: Purple PPL Media for theGrio Queen Latifah is sharing the wisdom of her experience finding self-acceptance. The actress, in an acceptance speech at at the inaugural TheGrio Awards over the weekend, opened up about how her sense of identity has evolved over the years. "It all starts with the family for me," Latifah, 52, shared with the audience at the of the ceremony celebrating icons, leaders and legends who have impacted Black community and culture. "My parents raised me with the idea that Black is beautiful. Black is beautiful, Black is beautiful. Black is OK." She continued, "You start saying it enough and you start believing me. And so I didn't realize at the time that what they were preparing me for was a whole world." RELATED VIDEO: Queen Latifah Says I Decided 'to Love Myself' The Equalizer star also reflected on the moment she realized boys and girls play by different rules. "I didn't know I was a girl, initially, I had to be told that," Latifah said. "That had to be explained to me…. 'Cause I was running around with my T-shirt off like the boys … I wanted to play the sports and all these things had to be explained to me because I was free." She emphasized, "And so my whole life would feel like I've been trying to maintain my freedom to be me." Queen Latifah Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards: 'Happy Pride!' Today, she said, "I wear these beautiful gowns and dresses because I want to, because that's part of me. I play in the dirt, I play basketball with the boys — 'cause that's me. I love who I love because that's me. I know me. I know what I've done and what I haven't done." Queen Latifah. Splash News Online "I realize that life is fleeting," Latifah continued, "and you just gotta do the best you can. Be as honest and genuine as you can. Don't go for what people are trying to tell you about yourself. It's not true. I said, don't go for what people are trying to tell you about yourself." A 'True Role Model to So Many' — Queen Latifah Is One of 10 Inspiring Women That Every Celebrity Loves to Love This isn't the first major award Latifah has won for her body of work. While receiving the 2021 BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award, she told the audience: "I'm so extremely moved that I don't even know what to say. Let me just say that I want to thank God because God designed this whole thing to be this way." She continued by acknowledging "the parents that I was born to — my father, my mother [who died in 2018], who is still so much in me — my family, I love you — my siblings. My best friends who ride or die with me whether my face is on the dirt or I'm flying in the skies — they know me. And they're there for me." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Byron Allen Presents TheGrio Awards will be broadcast Saturday at CBS from 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live on Paramount+.