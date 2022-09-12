Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The British royal family is preparing to honor Queen Elizabeth II at her upcoming state funeral.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch's death on Sept. 8, noting that she died at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

Through Operation London Bridge, the U.K. government's long-established plan for arrangements in the event of Her Majesty's death, many of the days leading up to her funeral have already been pre-planned.

On Sept. 13, the Queen's coffin is expected to be flown to London, where it will arrive at Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall for the Queen's lying in state, during which people will be able to pay their respects as they pass by the coffin.

About a week later, the British royal family and other heads of state will gather together for her official funeral.

Here's everything to know about the Queen's funeral, including who is expected to attend and when it will take place.

When will Queen Elizabeth II's funeral take place?

Following Her Majesty's lying in state, the official state funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II's funeral be held?

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, which will be followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Which royal family members will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

The newly named King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be in attendance along with the rest of the Queen's children and their respective partners, including Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Queen's grandchildren are also expected to be present with their respective partners, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Peter Philips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

It's still unclear whether the Queen's great-grandchildren — including William and Kate's children and Harry and Meghan's children — will be in attendance.

Who else will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

A number of world leaders are expected to go to the U.K. for the Queen's funeral, including New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, per Vogue.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be the only U.S. delegates in attendance, CBS reports.

As for U.K. leaders, prime minister Liz Truss and Labour party leader Keir Starmer are expected to attend.

The state funeral will also include members of the royal families of Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

Will Queen Elizabeth II's funeral be televised?

The funeral will be televised and will likely be aired across various networks such as NBC, ABC, CNN, and Fox News. The broadcast will likely begin at 10:44 am local time during which the procession from the Palace of Westminster will take place.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

After the state funeral, there will be a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which will be the Queen's final resting place. As the Queen is laid to rest, Prince Phillip will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel, where he has been temporarily interred, and put beside his wife, The Telegraph reported.

The Queen will be also surrounded by her family in the burial spot: Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel.