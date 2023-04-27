'Queen Charlotte' Star Corey Mylchreest Jokes He's Ready to Become the Next 'Bridgerton' Heartthrob (Exclusive)

"They could put anyone in this role, and they would be a contender for whatever sort of sexy man thing there is," Mylchreest exclusively told PEOPLE

By
and Abby Stern
Published on April 27, 2023 10:42 AM
Corey Mylchreest attends Netflix's "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" World Premiere Screening Event - Arrivals at Regency Village Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Corey Mylchreest knows he may find lovestruck fans from his new role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The actor, who plays young King George in the upcoming Netflix series, joked to PEOPLE exclusively that he's ready to become a global heartthrob. After saying "yeah, yeah, yeah" when asked about his potential dreamboat status at the show's Los Angeles premiere, he continued: "I don't think there's any need to mentally prepare for that. Who knows what's going to happen?"

Instead, Mylchreest pointed the finger at fellow Bridgerton spinoff star Freddie Dennis, who plays Reynolds.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"He's the real heartthrob of the whole operation," said Mylchreest. Because of the ample amount of ready heartthrobs on set, Mylchreest also believes the status is part of the Bridgerton game.

"It's a testament to the team at Netflix, and Shonda [Rhimes]'s writing, and Tom [Verica]'s direction, and everyone else's acting," he added. "They could put anyone in this role, and they would be a contender for whatever sort of sexy man thing there is. So, I don't feel any need to prepare for that because I don't think it's necessarily coming."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 104 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Liam Daniel/Netflix

The two already-released Bridgerton seasons have said otherwise.

Regé-Jean Page was up first as Simon Basset, and Jonathan Bailey followed as Anthony Bridgerton. Both men's love stories were featured in the first two seasons of Bridgerton. With the third that is on the way, Luke Newton will next take over the heartthrob torch as Colin Bridgerton's journey with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) plays out.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix May 4.

