Queen Charlotte Proves to Be a Hands-On Monarch in Sensual New 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off Teaser

Dear readers — and Queen Charlotte fans — now is the time to rejoice.

Netflix has unveiled a new look at the Bridgerton origin series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, featuring India Amarteifio in the lead role first helmed by Golda Rosheuvel on the preceding series.

In the first teaser, a young Charlotte meets her future husband King George III. And while love is very much in the air, it's not without its struggle.

"Your marriage is the business of this country," a character in the clip says. "This cannot go wrong."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

It's not just love that's at stake. Given that Charlotte is "the first of her kind" in the position she's in, she's advised to "secure" her role.

"This is my home," Charlotte says. "I am the queen."

In May 2021, the streaming giant and Shondaland announced that a spin-off focused on "the origins of Queen Charlotte" was in the works. The title of the forthcoming show was then revealed this past September.

The series will dive into Queen Charlotte's youth and love life. Now played by Amarteifio, young Charlotte ends up marrying King George III (Corey Mylchreest), cementing her position at the top of the Bridgerton universe.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement amid the May 2021 announcement.

She added, "Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

In a sneak peek released last September, a young Charlotte unknowingly met her future husband at the very moment she was trying to escape their arranged marriage.

The monarch stumbled upon Charlotte as she attempted to scale a wall. When he asked why she was fleeing, she answered that her match might "be a beast — or a troll."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

After some back-and-forth George finally revealed his identity as he declined to assist Charlotte's escape, telling her: "I refuse [to help] when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so that she does not have to marry me."

The streamer also hosted a virtual event to unveil the teaser trailer on Tuesday But Netflix shared an exclusive clip as well, featuring "headstrong" Charlotte's attempts to deny marriage. This, int turn, leads to an argument with her brother.

"Shut up. Do your duty to our country and be happy," he says. "I'm sorry, but there are worse fates than marrying the King of England"

RELATED VIDEO: Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

The prequel also stars Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley (with Hugh Sachs as adult Brimsley), Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to premiere May 4 on Netflix, where the first two seasons of Bridgerton are currently streaming.