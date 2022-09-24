Queen Charlotte Meets Her Match — and Calls Him a 'Troll' — in Spicy 'Bridgerton' Prequel Sneak Peek

India Amarteifio will play a younger version of the title character in the upcoming Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Bridgerton has its new Queen Charlotte, and she (reluctantly) has a King-to-be.

Netflix released a sneak peek on Saturday for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the forthcoming prequel spin-off to its hit Regency romance.

In the clip, Charlotte (India Amarteifio) unknowingly meets her future husband King George III (Corey Mylchreest) at the very moment she's trying to escape their arranged marriage.

The young monarch stumbles upon Charlotte as she attempts to scale a wall. He asks why she's fleeing, and she says "because I think he may be a beast — or a troll."

George asks if looks are important to Charlotte, and she retorts, "I do not care what he looks like. What I do not like is not knowing."

Eventually George tells her, "I have absolutely no intention of helping you."

Charlotte protests, "I am a lady in distress. You refuse to help a lady in distress?"

He responds, "I refuse when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so that she does not have to marry me."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dear readers — and viewers — know that Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton) does eventually marry George and cement her position atop the throne.

With its premiere at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the new clip showed that Queen Charlotte will specialize in Bridgerton's signature love at first fight chemistry that was on display in the season 1 relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), then in season 2's central relationship between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

BRIDGERTON GOLDA ROSHEUVEL
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement when Netflix and Shondaland announced the spin-off in May 2021.

"Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love," added Bajaria. "And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

The prequel also stars Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley (with Hugh Sachs as adult Brimsley), Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

