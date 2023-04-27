'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Cast: Everything to Know

The world of Bridgerton is expanding with the new spinoff series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Taking place in two different time periods, the new series documents Queen Charlotte's time on the throne as well as her love story with King George III.

While several Bridgerton stars appear on the series, including Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, the show also has a slew of new faces, with some playing younger versions of characters and others playing brand-new characters.

For many young stars, the series actually marks their breakout role. During the show's Los Angeles premiere, Corey Mylchreest, who plays young King George III, spoke to PEOPLE about how he's bracing for the newfound stardom, including getting labeled as a Bridgerton heartthrob.

"It's a testament to the team at Netflix, and Shonda [Rhimes]'s writing, and Tom [Verica]'s direction, and everyone else's acting," he said. "They could put anyone in this role, and they would be a contender for whatever sort of sexy man thing there is. So, I don't feel any need to prepare for that because I don't think it's necessarily coming."

From their previous acting roles to their personal lives, here's everything to know about the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Mike Marsland/WireImage

While India Ria Amarteifio is sure to get a lot of attention for her role as young Queen Charlotte, this isn't her first big acting job.

She got her start in the entertainment industry at a young age. In 2011, she made her West End debut as young Nala in The Lion King before appearing in a number of other theater productions, including Matilda the Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Drury Lane.

She then moved on to TV roles, including The Interceptor, The Evermoor Chronicles and Line of Duty, just to name a few. In 2019, she made her feature film debut in the comedy Military Wives before eventually getting cast on the Bridgerton spinoff.

"It has felt completely surreal," Amarteifio said in a Netflix press release about stepping into the role. "As we know, the Bridgerton world and the fandom is huge, so I knew that stepping into it was going to mean I had big shoes to fill — not only as Young Charlotte, because Golda has created an iconic role, but just entering the sphere itself. There are a lot of eyes and a lot of pressure, but I'm really, really loving it."

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Golda Rosheuvel reprises her Bridgerton role as Queen Charlotte on the new spinoff series, playing the character in the "present-day" timeline.

While she has become well-known for her role as the royal figure, Rosheuvel has a number of acting credits to her name, including roles in stage productions of Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Angels in America, and Jesus Christ Superstar. In 2019, she also played a lesbian version of Othello in Everyman Theatre's production of Othello.

"It's amazing to be a Black gay actress playing a gay role," Rosheuvel told Liverpool Queer Collective about the significance of her role in the Othello production. During the interview, she also opened up about her partner, writer Shireen Mula, when asked about whether she thinks there's been an increase in the representation of gay characters and actors in theater.

"No I don't," she said, adding, "My partner (Shireen Mula) is a writer and she struggles to get work seen. She writes gay work because that's what she knows. But do we see gay plays or gay characters? I think it's a shame. I think it's about funding, maybe people being afraid to lose money if they invest in stories that are about the Other. It is very, very, very, very rare that I will play my casting bracket, which includes being gay."

Speaking with Netflix, Rosheuvel said she was super excited about bringing new actors into the Bridgerton universe. "I'm all for people stepping into characters that have been developed by other people. I've got a long career of that, playing Othello and Mercutio, and having both men and women play those roles who are extraordinary, and who are people I look up to," she explained. "So to be able to welcome India, Arsema, Corey, all the other cast, I think is really, really positive. I wanted to make sure the set was really loving and really kind and open and generous for them to step into these roles."

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George III

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Corey Mylchreest plays young King George III on the series, which marks his first starring TV role.

Before booking the Netflix series, Mylchreest was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. There, he participated in a number of theater productions, including Hamlet and Macbeth, before receiving his BA in Acting Degree in 2020, per his bio on the RADA website.

He previously had a small role as Adonis on Netflix's The Sandman as well as appearances in a handful of short films.

Bridgerton has a long history of creating heartthrobs from their leading men, but Mylchreest tells PEOPLE he's not trying to overthink that possibility. "I don't think there's any need to mentally prepare for that. Who knows what's going to happen?" he told PEOPLE at the show's premiere.

That being said, he did reach out to Bridgerton's first two male love interests, Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey, for advice. "I spoke to Regé at a party and Jonathan's been very lovely on the phone," Mylchreest told The Hollywood Reporter. "And they both said, 'Don't worry.' It all seems very surreal… But I mean, Freddie [Dennis, playing fictional valet Reynolds] will be targeted much more than me."

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Liam Daniel/Netflix; StillMoving.net/Netflix

Adjoa Andoh reprises her Bridgerton role as Lady Danbury in the new series.

Andoh has a lengthy acting resume that spans from theater to television. On stage, she has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre, the Royal Court Theatre and the Almeida Theatre. As for her television roles, she has appeared on Doctor Who, Casualty, EastEnders and most recently, The Witcher.

As for her personal life, Andoh is married to lecturer Howard Cunnell, with whom she tied the knot in 2001. Together, they have three children, daughters Jess and Daisy and son Liam. She also has a grandson, who was born in late 2021.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in March 2022, she gushed about the joy her grandson brings to her life. "I have a new special thing that lifts my spirits, which is a video of my six-month-old grandson laughing," she told the publication. "It goes on for about three minutes where he's just giggling relentlessly and it's such a joyful thing."

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury

Nick Wall/Netflix; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Arsema Thomas joins the Bridgerton universe as a young Agatha Danbury.

Unlike some of her British costars, Thomas, who uses she/they pronouns, was actually born in Atlanta, Georgia, though she lived in multiple countries growing up as their parents worked for the United Nations Development Program, per Yale School of Public Health.

Thomas has an impressive college background, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Biophysics from Carnegie Mellon University in 2016 and then a Master of Public Health from Yale University in 2018.

After college, Thomas decided to pursue acting full-time, taking courses at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Cours Florent in Paris, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. They went on to graduate with a Master of Fine Arts in Professional Acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2022, per her bio on the school's website.

One of their first big roles was in 2022's Redeeming Love alongside Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis before she was eventually cast on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Like many of her costars, this marks their first starring role, which she told Netflix bonded the cast in a special way. "We were all stepping into this as our first big thing meant that we all could share in our communal feelings of imposter syndrome, feeling anxious, and questioning whether or not we're meant to be here," they explained. "And feeling as though you are not alone in that kind of dispels the feeling in general, because everyone is such a great, formidable, tour de force of acting that you have confidence in them, and therefore confidence in yourself."

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Nick Wall/Netflix; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ruth Gemmell reprises her role as the matriarch of the Bridgerton family.

A graduate of the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, Gemmell has held many acting roles over the years, including 1997's Fever Pitch opposite Colin Firth, EastEnders, Casualty, Home Fires and Penny Dreadful. She is also well known for playing the mother of the titular character in the Tracy Beaker franchise.

Though the new series takes place in two different time periods, Gemmell told Netflix she didn't interact much with the younger actors, including the actress who plays young Violet Bridgerton, Connie Jenkins-Greig.

"To me, the writers, the directors, and the audience know Lady Violet as an older woman. It's Connie's job now to create a younger Violet, and it's up to the audience to be able to bridge the gap between the young woman and the older woman," she explained. "I would never have wanted to interfere with her process, and it's just exciting to see them all come in and bring their energy to these characters."

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Nick Wall/Netflix; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sam Clemmett plays a young Brimsley, who serves as the queen's right-hand man.

Clemmett began acting at a young age, starring in a number of theater productions in London, including Lord of the Flies and Accolade. Additionally, he has appeared in several movies and television shows, including The Musketeers, Cherry and The War Below.

However, his most notable role before Bridgerton was originating the role of Albus Severus Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a role he continued in the Broadway run of the play in 2018.

In June 2022, he announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Danarose, and that October they tied the knot in a Halloween-themed wedding, complete with spooky costumes. Like Clemmett, Danarose is no stranger to the entertainment industry, working as a hairstylist and wigmaker for various theater productions and shows, including HBO's Succession.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Hugh Sachs plays the present-day version of Hugh Sachs alongside Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte.

While Sachs is best known for his role as Gavin Ramsbottom on Benidorm, he has a number of credits to his name, including television and film roles in Aristocrats, Like Minds and The Libertine.

When preparing to play young Brimsley, Clemmett said he spoke a lot with Sachs. "We met at the first readthrough; I was incredibly nervous, but we were all incredibly nervous, and he gave me a big hug, and we just dived in," he told Netflix. "He said, 'I've not had a lot to go on for a little while, so I've started to do my own thing to add flesh to Brimsley's bones.' And I listened and took that on board."

James Fleet as King George III

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Dave J Hogan/Getty

After making brief appearances on Bridgerton, James Fleet reprises his role as King George III in the spinoff series.

A graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Fleet began his career on the stage, appearing in several plays through the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has also appeared in countless films and shows, including The Vicar of Dibley, the 2004 film adaptation of Phantom of the Opera, Sense and Sensibility and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Lia Toby/Getty

Tunji Kasim plays the older brother of Queen Charlotte, who is inspired by the real Adolphus Friedrich IV, who was the ruler of the duchy of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

Kasim was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, but moved to Nigeria shortly after. He resided there until he was about 12 before moving back to Aberdeen.

He studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and has an extensive resume of both stage and screen roles. However, he is most known for his roles as Joe Bailey in Nearly Famous, Hugo Scot in Shetland and Ned Nickerson in The CW's Nancy Drew.

Speaking with 1883 magazine, Kasim said he didn't actually grow up wanting to be an actor as both of his parents are "more based in academia."

"The arts weren't really an option for me until I met a drama teacher in high school, and she kind of opened that world to me and made it known to me that I could be an actor and create in this world, which was pretty cool and I kind of rode that from there," he explained.

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Liam Daniel/Netflix; Shutterstock

Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, who is the mother of King George III.

Fairley has a lengthy acting resume, appearing in a number of notable films and shows over the years, including Mrs. Granger in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films and Catelyn Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones. Her other acting credits include The Others, Suits and In the Heart of the Sea, just to name a few.

"Michelle Fairley is a force," Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story director Tom Verica told Netflix of working with the actress. "She is brilliant, and she really brings a lot of power and structure and tenderness, in a way. Michelle has such a presence and such a command with every scene that she's in, your eyes are just drawn to her. Whatever we give her, whenever the camera is on her, even in moments of silence, the layers she provides are extraordinary. She is a gift and a talent."

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Nick Wall/Netflix; Lia Toby/Getty

Freddie Dennis plays Reynolds, who serves as King George III's right-hand man.

A graduate of the Oxford School of Drama, Dennis previously trained with the National Youth Theatre, appearing in various stage productions. In fact, Bridgerton marks his first starring TV role, having previously appeared on HBO's The Nevers in 2021. In addition to acting, he is also "a passionate traveler, writer and photographer," per his bio on the Oxford School of Drama website.

Before booking the role of Reynolds, Dennis admitted to Netflix that he wasn't actually familiar with Bridgerton. "I've become a fan since I got this job, I would say, but I actually had not seen it prior to being offered this role," he said. "But now I am, yes, definitely. I still haven't read the books though, please don't tell Julia Quinn."

As for stepping into the world of Bridgerton, Dennis noted that it was "slightly overwhelming" at first given the show's huge fanbase, but everyone welcomed him with open arms. "I think I've settled into the process really, really quickly because of everyone being lovely," he added.