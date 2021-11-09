Quantum Leap Star Dean Stockwell Dead at 85

The actor, who had a more than 70-year career in Hollywood, died on Sunday in his sleep

Dean Stockwell, best known for his starring role in Quantum Leap, has died at the age of 85.

Representatives for the actor said he died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday while at home, according to Variety.

Stockwell was born in 1936 to Hollywood acting couple Harry and Betty Veronica Stockwell. He got an early start to his career at the age of 7 when he was signed to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer following a Broadway role in The Innocent Voyage.

He continued down the path of stardom as a child actor with 1948's The Boy with Green Hair before snagging other major roles in his career like 1959's Compulsion, 1962's Long Day's Journey into Night, 1984's Dune, 1986's Blue Velvet, and more.

dean stockwell Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

"I started at a very early age in this business and I'm sure most of you have read stories about people who have started as children and ended up in very difficult lives and bad consequences," Stockwell previously said, according to his IMDB bio. "It's not the easiest life in the world, but then no life is easy."

Stockwell's biggest role was portraying Admiral 'Al' Calavicci in NBC's sci-fi series Quantum Leap — which ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. The role earned him four Emmy nominations and he won a Golden Globe award in 1990 for his performance.

Among other accolades, Stockwell was also named best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in both 1959 and 1962 and earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Married to the Mob, per IMDB. In 1992, the actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

dean stockwell Credit: Paul Warner/WireImage

Following the news of his death, the official account for Quantum Leap shared a statement about the actor.

"Dean's magnificent career spanned over 70 years, and saw him become an icon of the science fiction genre," the Facebook post read. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."