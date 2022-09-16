Original 'Quantum Leap' Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'

Scott Bakula is sitting this round out.

The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago.

"To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on… First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades!" he started in the caption. "Here's the simple version of what's going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me:

"I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it," Bakula wrote, sharing an image of himself and late costar Dean Stockwell in the original.

Bakula, 67, won a Golden Globe in 1992 for his portrayal of Dr. Sam Beckett on the original iteration of the beloved sci-fi series, about a physicist who involuntarily leaps through spacetime in the bodies of other people to correct historical mistakes. It ran for five seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

Bakula revealed that he was approached to appear in the reboot after the pilot was greenlit earlier this year, but he turned it down.

"In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right?" he explained. "As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, 'How could you do QL without Sam?' (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we're about to find out.

"That's the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone 'leaping' around in time and walking a mile in someone else's shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind.

"In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping! SB," Bakula concluded.

The new Quantum Leap is set "nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it," according to a plot summary by NBC.

The reboot also stars Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Quantum Leap premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.