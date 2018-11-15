Quad Webb-Lunceford Confronts Her Estranged Husband at the Married to Medicine Reunion

After six months of not speaking, Quad Webb-Lunceford and her estranged husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford came face-to-face Thursday at the filming of Married to Medicine‘s season 6 reunion in New York City.

PEOPLE can exclusively report that the former couple sat down with host Andy Cohen for a private mediation away from cast members Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their chat was filmed and will be included when the Married to Medicine reunion airs in December.

As fans of the hit Bravo series know, Quad and Dr. Gregory — who married in 2012 — are embroiled in a nasty divorce, much of which has played out during the past two seasons.

Last year, Quad said she had hit “a crossroads” in their marriage because Dr. Gregory was unable to support her emotionally. In the Married to Medicine season 5 finale, she then asked her psychiatrist husband if he wanted to get a divorce during one of their dual confessional interviews, causing him to storm out.

RELATED: The Married to Medicine Cast Fight to Keep Their Marriages Together in Season 6 Trailer

Things got worse in the season 5 reunion, when it came out that Dr. Gregory and a male friend had gone into a hotel room with two other women. Although he said that nothing ever happened, the incident left Quad feeling betrayed.

By the time season 6 premiered in September, Quad revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she had filed for divorce and that they were living in separate residences.

“I was trying to be everything,” Quad said during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that month. “Eventually that wore on me, and in a sense, it made me resent him a bit.”

Other than the occasional text message and trading barbs in the press, the two haven’t been speaking at all.

Dr. Gregory also has yet to sign the paperwork for their divorce, something that’s frustrated Quad even more. “He’s been non-compliant in turning in the paperwork in which we need to complete the divorce,” she said on WWHL in September. “If you want to live single, then you do the work to be single.“

Married to Medicine airs Saturdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.