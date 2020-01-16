Punky Brewster Reboot Gets Series Order at NBC's Peacock Streaming Service

The return of Punky Brewster is officially a go.

The NBC sitcom, which starred Soleil Moon Frye as the titular character, is making a comeback over 30 years later on the network’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly.

Frye, 43, will reprise her role for the 10-episode sequel series. This time, Punky is a single mother of three trying to get her life back when she meets a young girl named Izzy who, much like herself, was in the foster system.

Cherie Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend, will also return, while Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical) will play Izzy. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell also star, and Freddie Prinze Jr. guests in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband Travis.

Image zoom

RELATED: Punky Brewster Reboot Is in the Works — with Original Star Soleil Moon Frye!

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!” Frye said, per EW and THR. “I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way. It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

School of Rock‘s Steve and Jim Armogida will write and executive produce the reboot alongside fellow EPs Frye, original series creator David Duclon, and Emmy winner Jimmy Fox, EW reported.

Image zoom Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Are ‘Back at The Max’ on Set of Saved by the Bell Reboot

The original Punky Brewster was a huge hit for kids despite low ratings and focused on various real-life issues, such as the “Just Say No” campaign and the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

The series was canceled by NBC after two seasons, but it was revived for two more seasons in syndication. During its run, it earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and shot Frye into stardom.

Of the original sitcom’s main cast, only Frye, Johnson, and T.K. Carter (elementary school teacher Mike Fulton) are alive today.

George Gaynes, who portrayed Punky’s foster dad Henry Warnimont, died in 2016 at age 98, while Susie Garrett, who played Cherie’s grandma Betty Johnson, died of cancer in 2002 at age 72.

The Punky Brewster sequel series will air on Peacock, which is set to launch in April and will include content like a Saved by the Bell reboot and every season of The Office and Parks and Recreation.