Punky Brewster Reboot Is in the Works — with Original Star Soleil Moon Frye!

The 1980s sitcom, Punky Brewster, is making a comeback over 30 years later, with original star Soleil Moon Frye set to reprise her role in the NBCUniversal owned-UCP remake as the titular character.

The reboot, announced by Deadline on Tuesday, will feature Frye, 42, as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

The original Punky Brewster was a huge hit for kids despite low ratings and focused on various real-life issues, such as drug use, the “Just Say No” campaign and the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

The series was canceled by NBC after two seasons, but it was revived for two more seasons in syndication. During its run, it earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and shot Frye into stardom.

According to Deadline, the reboot will be written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida, while Frye will serve as an executive producer alongside original series creator David W. Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media.

Of the original sitcom’s main cast, only Frye, Cherie Johnson (who played Punky’s BFF Cherie) and T.K. Carter (elementary school teacher Mike Fulton) are alive today.

George Gaynes, who portrayed Punky’s foster dad Henry Warnimont, died in 2016 at age 98.

Susie Garrett, who played Cherie’s grandma Betty Johnson, died of cancer in 2002 at age 72.

Following the show’s curtain call in 1988, Frye continued her work on television, guest-starring on Friends, Saved by the Bell, and The Wonder Years..

In 2000, she joined the cast of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, opposite Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman’s roommate and close friend. She remained on the show until its end in 2003.

Frye has four children with husband and TV producer Jason Golberg, and occasionally is featured as a voice-role on animated shows such as Robot Chicken.

Her most recent foray in television is her hosting gig on Home Made Simple, a weekly home improvement reality show that airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network.