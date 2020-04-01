Migos, Adam Devine and More Celebs Get Punk'd by Chance the Rapper in Trailer for Quibi Reboot

MTV and Quibi’s Punk’d is just around the corner.

The official trailer for the reboot of the hidden camera show dropped on Wednesday, along with the full lineup of unsuspecting stars who will be featured.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hosted by Chance the Rapper, the revival promises new hoaxes and celebrity “marks” in bite-sized episodes. The A-listers set to be pranked include Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Migos, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Liza Koshy. Scott Disick will appear as a guest host.

RELATED: Every Show Coming to Quibi on April 6 — Including Chrissy’s Court and J.Lo’s Thanks a Million

Image zoom Quibi

Chance the Rapper, who also serves as executive producer, said in a previous statement that he “grew up watching this show,” adding that it was “surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

The original Punk’d, created by Ashton Kutcher, originally ran on MTV from 2003-2007. A brief revival aired in 2012, followed by a reboot on BET hosted by King Bach and DeStorm Power.

Additionally, Quibi announced on Wednesday that three bonus episodes of Punk’d will be given at launch to anyone who enters their email at Quibi.com before April 6. The app is now available for pre-order, and the streaming service is currently offering a 90-day free trial to those who sign-up at Quibi.com before April 30.

Punk’d debuts April 6 with the launch of Quibi.