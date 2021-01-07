Following their mother June "Mama June" Shannon's arrest in March 2019, 15-year-old Honey Boo Boo began living with her older sister

Pumpkin Shannon Says Sister Honey Boo Boo Is 'Still' Staying with Her Following Mama June's Arrest

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon loves watching her younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson pursue her dreams and grow into the "wonderful person" that she's becoming.

Following their mother June "Mama June" Shannon's arrest in March 2019, 15-year-old Honey Boo Boo began living with Pumpkin, 21, and her husband Joshua Efird, who share 2-year-old daughter Ella Grace.

Earlier this week, Pumpkin gave an update on the family's living situation, revealing that Honey Boo Boo is continuing to stay with her.

When a fan asked on Pumpkin's Instagram post if Honey Boo Boo was "back with her mom or with her dad," Pumpkin replied, "she’s still with me."

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with their daughter, Ella Grace, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

Honey Boo Boo is Mama June's youngest daughter with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

Nearly two years ago, Mama June, 41, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE, adding at the time that the substance was undergoing testing.

The reality star was arrested with boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, PEOPLE previously reported. Both were charged with felonies for drug possession in September 2019, and the couple's attorney entered not guilty pleas on their behalf the following month.

Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak

As of April, The Blast reported that an Alabama judge ordered Mama June's criminal trial to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the time, all hearings were reportedly pushed to the fall.

During the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which aired in May 2019, Mama June’s family staged an intervention for her two days prior to her arrest. At one point during the intervention, Honey Boo Boo cried while telling her mother that her decision to live with Pumpkin was “not by choice.”

“I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” she said. “I’m scared to stay at your house.”

“I just want mama back,” she said later on in the episode.

In April, Pumpkin opened up about caring for Honey Boo Boo, admitting that it's been difficult "for both me and her to adjust."

"My mom has four kids. Three of us are grown and can take care of ourselves and can cook for ourselves and we all pay our own bills. But at the end of the day, Alana's still 14 and she needs her mom," Pumpkin told Entertainment Tonight.

Said Pumpkin, "... It's been very difficult because... she is younger and she needs her mom. So it's been very hard for both me and her to adjust to me being her 'sister mom,'" she added. "And then of course her not being around her mom. She's lived with her mom her entire life and now she had to uproot and move out of that home and move in with us."

That same month, Pumpkin shared a photo of herself and Honey Boo Boo to Instagram, captioning the snap: "Not only do I get the pleasure to be your sister but I also get to watch you transform into a wonderful person & go after your dreams 🖤🥰 @honeybooboo."