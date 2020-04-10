Pumpkin Shannon Says She Wants to 'Slap' Mama June 'in the Face' on Family Crisis

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty

Mama June Shannon’s daughters are reaching their breaking point.

In a new clip for Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, reveals her mounting frustrations about her estranged mother.

“I love her to death, I really do, and I would do anything for her, but at this point I want to slap her in the face too,” Pumpkin says.

June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who first shot the family to fame thanks to her time on Toddlers & Tiaras, couldn’t agree more.

“I miss the mama that used to go grocery shopping with us,” she says.

Pumpkin adds, “Or the one that used to go to the arcade with us. I hope that she sees us doing better for ourselves and that maybe she’ll want better for herself too. Maybe that can inspire her or make her be like, ‘the girls are doing good, maybe I should be there.’ Try and be back in our lives and be there for the important stuff like this.”

The girls’ relationship with June has been strained since the From Not to Hot star was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Her boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

“Obviously we all want her to go to rehab. We want her to be better, but that’s ultimately going to be her decision,” Pumpkin recently told PEOPLE.

WE tv’s Mama June: Family Crisis airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.