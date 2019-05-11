Power Rangers Actor Pua Magasiva Found Dead in New Zealand at 38

Image zoom Pua Magasiva Pua Magasiva/Instagram

Pua Magasiva, who has starred in several Power Rangers television series as well as New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street, has died. He was 38.

The New Zealand Herald reported that police were called to a home in Wellington, New Zealand, early on Saturday morning, where they found the actor unresponsive.

A police spokesperson told the outlet that they found “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” and would be referring the case to the coroner.

Magasiva is survived by wife Lizz Sadler, a 7-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, and his brother Robbie. Sadler also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Magasiva and Sadler wed last April, nearly 10 months after meeting in October 2016, according to Flava, a New Zealand radio station where Magasiva had co-hosted a morning show prior to his death. The couple first met after Sadler began following the actor on social media.

Last month, the pair traveled to Bali to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

“I love doing life with YOU @pua_magasiva 🧡 may our adventures continue for the rest of our lives,” she captioned a shot of the pair together on the trip.

Alongside his own photo from their travels, Magasiva wrote that he was “loving Bali with my number 1,” adding the hashtags: 1 year married, happy with life and my rock.

Magasiva’s final social media post is from last week, when he and his family took a trip together outside Wellington.

Magasiva, who was born in Samoa but raised in New Zealand, played the Red Ranger in 2003’s Power Rangers Ninja Storm as well as 2004’s Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

He also had a starring role in the long-running soap drama Shortland Street.

From 2003-06, he starred on the series as nurse Vinnie Kruse-Miller and later returned to the show to play the same role from 2011-2018.

He also co-hosted a morning radio show on Flava, but left in 2018, months after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge according to the Herald.

Following news of Magasiva’s death, many of the actors friends and former co-stars remembered him in heartfelt tributes.

New Zealand actor Shane Cortese, one of Magasiva’s costars from the television series Outrageous Fortune, wrote that he would miss “the honor of seeing the glint in his eye and the sound of his hearty laugh close hand.”

Added fellow Outrageous Fortune actor Antony Starr: “RIP Pua. Heart goes out to those you leave behind.”

Remembering the actor as a “bloody good guy,” presenter Mike Peru shared that Magasiva “would always stop and say hello to anyone that would say hi to him.”

“My friend is gone,” added one of his pals. “My heart is so, so sore. Please, if you need help, reach out. I know it’s hard. We can all do hard things. Go well, Pua. Go well.”

His wife has yet to break her silence.