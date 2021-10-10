Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Weds Alexa Papigiotis in 'Magical' Palm Beach Ceremony

Psychic medium Matt Fraser and his girlfriend of nearly five years, Alexa Papigiotis, have wed in an intimate ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The happy couple, who are featured on E!'s Meet the Frasers, tied the knot Saturday at the historic Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, with 93 friends and family members in attendance.

Fraser, 30, and Papigiotis, 23, first met in January 2017 and got engaged more than two years later, in May 2019. Though they had to delay their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo tells PEOPLE the postponement was a blessing in disguise.

"It allowed us to give everyone time to get vaccinated," Fraser explains. "But then at the same time, you need every minute that you can to plan and to prep, like it's literally taken us two years to plan this wedding."

"I still feel like we're planning some things!" adds Papigiotis.

Alexa Papigiotis, Matt Fraser Credit: Alexa Papigiotis/Instagram

Their venue, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, was originally built as a wedding gift for the owner's wife in 1902.

"We're literally getting married inside of a wedding gift," Fraser says of the "breathtaking" waterfront location.

"It is the most amazing place — we could not have picked anywhere better. It is so romantic, it's charming, it's magical," Papigiotis says. "Every time we're on the grounds, it just feels like you're in a movie."

As for their wedding theme, the former Miss Rhode Island Teen USA says the affair is true to their "extra" selves, with plenty of gold and glittery accents.

Prior to the ceremony, guests were greeted with a signature cocktail, while a string quartet played a song from Beauty and the Beast, in honor of Papigiotis' love of Disney. The night ended with a cappuccino cart, in honor of Fraser's love of coffee, and McDonald's Happy Meals for all.

After the wedding, Fraser and Papigiotis are jetting off to Barbados for their honeymoon, and then the focus is all on their future family.

"We are ready for kids," Papigiotis says. "We are so excited. We're going to, God willing, start trying right away, and we are just so excited to make our own little family and raise children together. That is our top priority for married life."

She adds that she's also looking forward to "growing old" with her now-husband.