The Proud Family Revival Confirmed at Disney+ — with the Original Cast!

Welcome back, Proud family.

On Thursday, Disney+ confirmed that a revival of The Proud Family, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is coming to the streaming service.

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who led the original animated Disney Channel series, will return as executive producers, along with Calvin Brown, Jr. who is co-executive producer and story editor.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

The logline reads, “Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, the new series will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be ‘The Proud Family’ without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.”

Kyla Pratt will return to reprise her role to voice Penny Proud, along with Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

Payton, 69, previously announced that the show was returning with new episodes on Disney+ in 2020 during an interview on Strahan, Sara & Keke in November.

“Suga Mama’s large and in charge, that’s all I got to say. Except for, Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February,” she said.

The Proud Family was highly praised for being one of the first animated series during the early 2000s to revolve around a black family. It ran for a total of 52 total episodes across two seasons as well as a TV movie in 2005, which are all available to stream on Disney+ now.