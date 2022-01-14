Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

New Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Trailer Sees Penny and the Brood Back to Hilarious Shenanigans

A beloved Disney Channel family is gearing up for their big return — and they're much louder and prouder!

On Friday, the upcoming animated series released a new trailer out ahead of the Feb. 23 premiere.

The trailer sees the animated bunch in a more stylized fashion, but they're still up to their same old shenanigans as seen in the previous series. Oscar is still keen on preventing eldest daughter Penny from growing up too fast, particularly when it comes to her increased interest in boys.

While Trudy recognizes that the couple's "little girl is becoming a young lady," Oscar chooses to intrude on Penny's alone time with a boy — even stopping the teens from sharing a kiss.

"I told you, Penny," says Oscar. "No dating before you're married!"

Next putting his daughter in a suit of armor to cover her up, Penny pleads with her mom to "make Oscar stop." Suga Mama then questions why her granddaughter is "dressed like Darth Vader," leading Oscar to jokingly say: "To keep the boys away like you did in the crusades!"

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Credit: Disney+

Continuing his mission to stop his eldest child from growing up too fast, Oscar later crashes Penny's school dance.

"You think imma let you dance with a boy looking like a, like a ...," says Oscar as Penny chimes in, "Like a girl?"

At one point, Oscar's friend Randall (voiced by Billy Porter) leaves him with some sound advice on how to navigate raising his teenage daughter: "You should try looking at the world through Penny's eyes."

The Proud Family ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. It also had a televised movie, The Proud Family Movie, premiere in the same year that it concluded.

Pratt, 35, previously opened up about the upcoming Proud Family revival while speaking to TV Insider.

THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER Credit: Disney+

"I got to do that character from the age of 14 to 17, so it's a part of my childhood and for years, people have always been like, 'You guys need to bring that back. There weren't enough episodes. It was so amazing,' " she said in January 2021. "I always tell people, 'Don't harass me. I can't make this happen.' But it's coming back now, it's going to be on Disney+, we have a bunch of new episodes, and it's basically the old Proud Family rebooted, an upgraded version."

Pratt added, "What I love about that show is we talked about so many things a lot of shows weren't talking about in 2001, and so now, of course we gotta bring it extra hard. There are a lot of people who are going to be looking at the episodes and saying, 'Wow, I can't believe they went there, but I'm glad they did.' There's certain discussions we need to have that sometimes, it can start with something as simple as a cartoon."