Project Runway: Which Designers Ate Their Hats?

Inspiration was everywhere on this week’s Project Runway, thanks to some exquisite hats guest judge and milliner Philip Treacy brought along for the challenge.

Sadly, not everyone was inspired.

The episode picked up where it left off last week, with Ivy headed for the hospital in an ambulance after passing out in the hall. Luckily, she was released hours later and diagnosed with dehydration – something roomies Valerie and Gretchen attributed to her love of Diet Coke and cigarettes.

At the runway, Heidi Klum presented the designers with their challenge (one she arranged herself): construct a garment to complement Treacy’s hats. Each model hit the catwalk wearing one of his designs, and contestants chose their models based on the hat they sported. (In a bit of non-drama, everyone stayed with his or her original model, including Peach, who said hers had a “bad attitude.”)

After a trip to Mood, the workroom was divided. Some designers managed to dream up a cohesive look right away, while others, like Kristin, struggled to see how they’d balance a dress with a hat – which, in her case, was a giant orchid.

Tim Gunn showed concern over several looks: April‘s “booty shorts” perhaps lacked taste, Michael D. chose a fabric that looked like paper and Casanova‘s black dress was nothing new – a criticism that made him threaten to quit, halfheartedly.

On the runway, there were some refreshing garments, including Valerie‘s hot pink dress and white shrug, and Ivy‘s taupe and white blouse-skirt set, which was inspired by the curtains in her hospital room. Though Mondo‘s pants and vest were pretty perfectly tailored, his flirtation with menswear – and his model’s makeup mustache – were a bit confusing.

In the end, Michael C., Michael D. and Valerie ended up on top, with April, Kristin, and surprisingly, Chris, on the bottom.

Though Michael D. earned props for his sun-inspired skirt and top combo, which really enhanced his hat, it was Michael C. who won for a girly, shimmering frock the judges loved. His victory was extra-sweet, too, since it happened to be Father’s Day, and the doting dad was away from his 6-year-old son.

While the designers all loved Chris’s gray and black dress/leggings combo, Heidi called it “sad” and “heavy.” And though April’s tri-colored booty shorts – which she called “trendy” – earned the title “triple panty” from Michael Kors, it was ultimately Kristin who went home for her sloppy, plain black and purple dress.