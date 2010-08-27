Project Runway: Tim Gunn Calls Gretchen a Bully

This week’s Project Runway kicked off with the type of challenge all designers fear: the team challenge. Contestants formed two teams of six – last week’s winner, Michael C., got to start the selection process – and Heidi Klum stressed there were to be no team leaders.

If only it were that easy.

The 12 remaining designers ended up in two groups of somewhat varying strength: previous winners Gretchen, Andy and Michael C. anchored a team that included A.J., Chris and Ivy, while April, Casanova, Michael D., Mondo, Peach and Valerie formed team two. (Poor Peach was the last to be picked!)

Tim Gunn tasked the contestants with their challenge: design a six-piece collection using one on-trend concept and textile for Fall 2010. Team one, dubbed “Team Luxe” went with menswear as womenswear in camel, and team two chose to do military-inspired garments using lace.

Team Luxe, unofficially led by a chatty Gretchen, decided members would make various pieces of each look, instead of individually working on one head-to-toe outfit. But the plan kind of backfired when A.J. struggled with a shirtdress and Michael C.’s talent and taste levels came into question. Tim warned them their collection was looking “ho-hum,” too.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed “underdogs” seemed to be thriving. Heeding Tim’s caution that lace can often “look old,” they worked together to create some colorful garments. But after Tim told Casanova he needed to make his design more youthful, the frustrated designer had a “diva moment,” heading to the break room for a nap – and to contemplate quitting. Valerie, Michael D. and Peach tried to talk some sense into him, and he finally came around after a heart-to-heart with his model. Phew!

On the runway, it was clear to see that team two’s designs were younger and more commercial – Team Luxe’s designs just felt heavy and overdone. Team two easily nabbed the victory, with Casanova earning the win (Peach was a close second) and everyone sharing hugs and kind words.

Things didn’t go as well for Team Luxe, who unwisely let Gretchen do all the talking as they stood on the runway. Defending their garments to Heidi, Nina Garcia, Michael Kors and (pregnant!) guest judge Georgina Chapman of Marchesa, Gretchen talked herself in circles, first standing up for what she felt was a beautiful collection, then slamming it for being poorly done and ultimately throwing Michael C. under about ten buses, saying his lack of skill made the team devote extra time to fixing his garments, too. Luckily, the poor guy had immunity, but her harsh words really hit him, as evidenced by a mini-breakdown backstage.

What complicated judging was the fact that the teammates had chosen to co-design each look – the judges couldn’t clearly decide who to ‘auf.’ After many tears, each contestant pointed out exactly what they’d made, and ultimately, A.J. was sent home for the shirtdress, which wasn’t even from his usually funky point of view.

The drama didn’t end on the runway, though.