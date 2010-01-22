Project Runway: The PEOPLE StyleWatch Pick!
Between Heidi Klum and Lauren Hutton, the models could feel confident that the judges had their backs -… now if only the designers could keep the girls’ rears covered! PeopleStyleWatch.com director Melissa Liebling-Goldberg is weighing in on what you, the non-models, would love to wear – and she’s picking a winning look from each episode of Project Runway:
And the StyleWatch winner this week is … Amy!
The judges and I were totally in sync on who was in the top three this week. High fives to Nina and Michael! Amy’s dress reminded me of a Zac Posen design, all feminine retro swish. And I love that you could still see the fabric so clearly but she made it so light and lovely … that dip-dying was genius. And I could imagine many women looking good in that forgiving, full-skirted cut. I think Jay and Mila both created killer cocktail dresses … I loved the skirt details of Jay’s and the almost Herve Leger-esque quality of Mila’s. The only thing that really tipped it to Amy for me was still seeing just a hint of the frock’s humble beginnings.
Out of those who didn’t get to stay up on the runway, Anthony and Ben turned out surprisingly similar cranberry-hued party dresses, both of which were equally sweet and wearable. And Emilio produced another beautiful dress with so much texture and detail on a perfectly fit frock. Think he didn’t make the top 3 just because he already had immunity?
As for the bottom 3, I can’t say I was surprised at all by who ended up there. Has Jesus not watched any previous seasons? If Tim says he is concerned, abort mission! And Ping, what is there to say? I get where she’s going (I think), but as for me, I think clothing should keep you from public nudity, not encourage it. I’m curious to see where she goes, which is precisely why she’s sticking around for another challenge. As for Pamela, I’m unclear on why she thought a denim minidress with lacing up the back was something to emulate: The mall called from 2002 and wants its sale rack back. And so the wisdom of the judges prevailed, and I agreed with them totally. Air kisses to all! –Melissa Liebling GoldbergGet season 6’s Carol Hannah Whitfield’s take on this season’s Project Runway!Lifetime