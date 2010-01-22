Project Runway: The PEOPLE StyleWatch Pick!

Between Heidi Klum and Lauren Hutton, the models could feel confident that the judges had their backs -… now if only the designers could keep the girls’ rears covered! PeopleStyleWatch.com director Melissa Liebling-Goldberg is weighing in on what you, the non-models, would love to wear – and she’s picking a winning look from each episode of Project Runway:

And the StyleWatch winner this week is … Amy!

The judges and I were totally in sync on who was in the top three this week. High fives to Nina and Michael! Amy’s dress reminded me of a Zac Posen design, all feminine retro swish. And I love that you could still see the fabric so clearly but she made it so light and lovely … that dip-dying was genius. And I could imagine many women looking good in that forgiving, full-skirted cut. I think Jay and Mila both created killer cocktail dresses … I loved the skirt details of Jay’s and the almost Herve Leger-esque quality of Mila’s. The only thing that really tipped it to Amy for me was still seeing just a hint of the frock’s humble beginnings.

Out of those who didn’t get to stay up on the runway, Anthony and Ben turned out surprisingly similar cranberry-hued party dresses, both of which were equally sweet and wearable. And Emilio produced another beautiful dress with so much texture and detail on a perfectly fit frock. Think he didn’t make the top 3 just because he already had immunity?