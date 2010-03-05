Project Runway: The PEOPLE StyleWatch Pick!

While she may not have a fabulous accent like guest judge Stephen Webster, PeopleStyleWatch.com editor Melissa Liebling-Goldberg still knows what you would love to wear — and she’s picking a winning look from each episode of Project Runway:

And the StyleWatch winner is … Maya!

Emilio, Emilio, Emilio. My heart was breaking as I watched one of my early favorite make an outfit that fell somewhere between a Paris Hilton photo shoot and a ’70s craft project at the local rec center. Women don’t want to wear macram bikinis — ever. Next time, try less hard to break the mold and get that poor model in something that covers her full behind!

As for the top 3, I’m over Mila‘s colorblocking in black and white. There was nothing wrong with her dress, and she did many things right, but everything she makes is a ’60s-inspired black and white outfit. Time to try a new trick. And I was deeply torn between Jay‘s luxe “leather” pants and Maya’s open-weave jacket and sheath, but her key necklace tipped the scales for me.

Am I the only one who wanted to run out and buy that? And her super-wearable little dress. Sure, the jacket wasn’t anything I’m tossing on to run to the grocery store but the overall look combined avant-garde editorial pieces with totally wearable ones, and that to me is the secret to success. That said, Jay’s outfit was amazing and if he’d like to send me that belt, I would happily rock some trash bag couture.

And then there were nine! –Melissa Liebling-Goldberg

