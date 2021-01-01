Prodigal Son Star Tom Payne Marries Model and Singer Jennifer Akerman

After delaying their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Payne and Jennifer Ackerman have tied the knot!

The Prodigal Son star and his longtime love got married last week, according to several posts on Akerman’s Instagram page.

“Last night me and the love of my life got married !!! ❤️❤️❤️” she wrote on Dec. 22 alongside a picture from their wedding. “After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did 😍😍”

“I love you so much @thetpayne and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you xxxx” added the model and singer, who is the sister of actress Malin Akerman.

In another post, Akerman showed off the couple’s gold wedding bands, captioning the image, “You and me, me and you 💕”

Payne first referenced his recent nuptials in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post. “Happy New Year from Mr and Mrs Payne!!🎉🎉💍” the Walking Dead alum wrote below a sweet selfie of the pair.

Payne and Akerman, who have been dating since 2013 and got engaged in November of 2018, were set to wed on April 11, but were forced to change their plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

“Today there was going to be a wedding in New York,” Payne wrote on Instagram on their previous wedding date. “One of many I’m sure. Out of all the things that have changed a wedding is something that can wait. We have each other and that is more than enough. Love to everyone out there. Love is all we have. It’s enough for me. ❤️”

Akerman shared a similar post on that day, writing, “Today, at this very moment, I was suppose walk down the aisle and marry the man of my dreams. Sadly, I won’t get the chance to do that today. A beautiful wedding dress is hanging in an empty apartment in New York City, guests have canceled their flights and no one will be on the dance floor.”