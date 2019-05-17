Priyanka Chopra Won't Ask Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner What Happens in the Game of Thrones Finale

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner may be sisters-in-law, but that doesn’t mean Chopra knows how Game of Thrones is going to end.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In fact, the 36-year-old actress said that she never asks Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, for spoilers.

“I’m an actor, I understand the stress around it,” Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in December, told Page Six on Thursday. “I’ve never asked, because I wouldn’t want to put her in that position.”

Though Chopra doesn’t know how the finale of Game of Thrones will end on Sunday night, Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas, certainly does — and his lips are sealed.

“He was on set for most of [filming the final season], so he kind of figured it out,” said Turner, 23, said in an April interview. “He had to sign an NDA.”

Turner added that Jonas, 29, not only had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but he also wasn’t allowed to take any photos while visiting production.

“He had to have full photo approval on set, his camera was covered up, everything,” she explained.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Joe Scarnici/Getty

On Sunday, Turner and Chopra spent their first Mother’s Day as part of their husbands’ family by celebrating the day with their new mother-in-law, Denise Jonas.

Chopra shared a couple of posts on her Instagram celebrating her two mothers, including one photo of the big, happy family celebrating together.

“Family first.. Mother’s Day celebrations.. to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life,” the actress wrote. “Thank you and I’m so grateful.. just tell ur mom you love her.. give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom.”

The J sisters, a nickname for Turner, Chopra and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas‘ wife, were also all in attendance at Saturday Night Live in New York last weekend when their respective husbands appeared as musical guests.

RELATED: Newlyweds Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Enjoy Double Date with Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra in NYC

Luckily, Turner won’t have to keep Game of Thrones secrets from her family members for much longer.

After the penultimate episode, HBO released a teaser trailer for the final episode of the series, which airs on Sunday. The 30-second teaser offers a brief look at the aftermath of the havoc wreaked by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragon, Drogon, in episode 5, “The Bells.”

There’s also a quick cut to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), still bloodied from the wounds she received from falling buildings, visibly hardened by what she’s seen and seemingly looking up at Dany through scores of the Queen’s Unsullied soldiers — and what’s left of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) army.