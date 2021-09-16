Priyanka Chopra Wishes Husband Nick Jonas a Happy 29th Birthday with Some PDA: 'Love of My Life'

"Thank you for being you," Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote to her husband Nick on his 29th birthday, as he toured with the Jonas Brothers in Nashville

Nick Jonas is celebrating another trip around the sun with his favorite person in the world.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her husband a happy 29th birthday on Thursday, posting a photo of herself giving the birthday boy a hug from behind as he kissed her on the cheek.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby.. Thank you for being you," Chopra Jonas, 39, wrote in the caption.

The couple was surrounded by balloons, streamers and classic cars in the photo, as they hosted an intimate birthday dinner on a showroom floor in Farmington, Pennsylvania. "Happy birthday Nick," read a banner that ran down a column in front of a fleet of vehicles.

Nick included his many fans in the festivities as well, announcing on Thursday that he's giving away an autographed custom Gibson guitar on behalf of his tequila brand Villa One.

"Being on the road and performing with my brothers again has been amazing," Nick told PEOPLE. "I have been feeling really grateful, so for my birthday, I wanted to do something special for my fans and give them the chance to win an item that represents a couple of things that bring me joy — music and tequila."

The Jonas Brothers member has been on the road with the trio for their Remember This tour, which kicked off a two-night run in Nashville during his birthday on Thursday. The brothers are expected to release their latest single "Who's in Your Head" on Friday.

His brother Kevin Jonas posted a photo of the two of them onstage, wishing Nick a happy birthday. "Happy birthday @nickjonas! Can't wait to celebrate you in Nashville tonight!" Kevin, 33, wrote.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas appeared to troll his baby brother by ignoring his birthday altogether, instead posting a photo with actor friend Daren Kagasoff, who happened to be celebrating his 34th birthday on the same day.

Nick kicked off the tour with his brothers last month in Las Vegas, posting a photo of a cake Chopra Jonas had decorated with the word "congrats" and a photo of the brothers. "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here," he wrote with the photo.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas Hints That Cracked Rib Came From 'Intense' BMX Biking for Olympic Dreams Special