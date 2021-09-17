"The show got it wrong," Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote in a statement about The Activist, after CBS announced they were dropping the competition element to make the show a primetime documentary special

Priyanka Chopra Says She Was 'Moved' by Criticism Over The Activist: 'You Were Heard'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has broken her silence over the backlash her upcoming CBS show The Activist has received since it was first announced last week.

The Matrix Resurrections actress, 39, shared a statement Thursday to Instagram, after the network announced they were shifting the unscripted show from its competition format to a documentary series.

"I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, activism is fueled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect," Chopra Jonas wrote. "You were heard."

"The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you," she continued. "The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate.

"There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do," Chopra Jonas concluded.

She was originally announced as a judge and co-host alongside Julianne Hough and Usher. The five-week competition series planned to have six activists from around the world compete to "bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment," with their success measured by social media engagement through digital campaigns.

After the show quickly drew criticism from the activism community, CBS and the show's producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation released a statement in response. They announced that they are removing the competition element, reformatting the series as a primetime documentary special and pushing back its original Oct. 22 premiere date.

"Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet," the statement said. "We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people."

Hough, 33, previously chimed in on the discourse, sharing a statement Tuesday to Instagram. "The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism," she wrote in part. "Thank you for using your voices, calling me in, your accountability, and your candor. I am deeply listening with an open heart and mind."