Priyanka Chopra Visits Refugee Camp in Bangladesh

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra recently took her star-power out of Hollywood to visit the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Last month, the 35-year-old Quantico actress brought joy to the many families and children forced to live in the refugee camps. Almost one million Rohingya have fled their home country Myanmar and settled in Bangladesh so far.

Living in the camp is not easy, and UNICEF is doing whatever it can to bring comfort to the many people staying there. People from all over the world have also shown their support through, including installing a massive mural in the Oculus in New York City.

Many other stars are using their fame to help the cause as well. On Pink‘s concert tour, a booth was set up in every city where fans could write postcards to the children living in the camp. Chopra delivered these postcards from around the country, along with the mural from the Oculus, to the children during her visit.

Additionally, Madame Secretary on CBS recently dedicated an entire episode to the Rohingya refugee crisis. The star of the show, Téa Leoni, is also a UNICEF ambassador, and her grandmother started UNICEF USA.