Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Photo from Miss World Win at Age 18: 'Feels Like Just Yesterday'

Now that’s a #TBT.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reflected on winning the Miss World pageant 20 years ago when she was just 18, sharing a photo of herself in her crown and sash.

“Miss World at 18!” she wrote. “The turn of the millennium…the year 2000! Wow…feels like just yesterday I was living this dream.”

“Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do,” she continued. “I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig.”

Indeed, the star’s own story is inspiring. Now considered the most successful Indian actor to cross over into the American entertainment industry, Chopra Jonas’ career in the business started a few years after she rose to prominence following her Miss World win.

After establishing herself as a major Bollywood star, she made the jump to the U.S., where she headlined the drama Quantico on ABC for three seasons from 2015 to 2018.

She also landed roles in the movies Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic, and she returned to Hindi cinema last year by producing and starring in the biopic The Sky Is Pink, about the late motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas as FBI agent Alex Parrish on Quantico Jonathan Wenk/ABC via Getty

Up next, Chopra Jonas, 37, will star in Citadel, in a new Amazon show, alongside Richard Madden. A local language production of the multi-layered series will originate from Mexico — in addition to versions in Italy and India, which were previously announced — but Chopra Jonas and Madden, 33, will star in the U.S. “mothership” edition of the show.

She is also reportedly in final negotiations to star in the fourth film in the Matrix franchise, which will welcome back original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Additionally, the actress, who celebrated her 1-year wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in December, is executive producing a new unscripted series with her husband about the sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition.