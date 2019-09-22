Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner with Sweet Message Ahead of Emmy Awards

Image zoom Joe Scarnici/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is rooting for her sister-in-law!

The actress announced Sophie Turner as her top pick for best supporting actress in a drama series ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday. Chopra Jonas shared some photos of Turner’s character Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, along with a sweet message.

“Good luck to our girl tonight,” she wrote over the photos, adding, “[Sophie Turner] our #Emmys nominee.”

This is Turner’s first-ever nomination and is going up against three of her costars: Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

In addition to her fellow GoT stars, Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve and Julia Garner from Ozark are also nominated for the award.

When Turner first heard news of her nomination, husband Joe Jonas congratulated her on the recognition in a heartfelt Instagram Story in July.

“Emmy nominated @sophiet I’m so incredibly proud of you,” he captioned a sweet photo of the couple.

Following its eighth and final season, the GoT scored 32 Emmy Award nominations including outstanding drama series, Kit Harington for best actor, Emilia Clarke for best actress, the four best supporting actress nods and a trio of best supporting actor contenders (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage).

The show set a new record for the most nominations for a series in one year, after already boasting 260 Emmys and over 700 nominations since it first premiered in 2011.

While waiting to see if her role as Sansa will get her first Emmy, Turner revealed she is ready to return to the small screen and take on a new character.

Last week, it was announced that she has been cast in the new thriller, Survive, which is currently in production.

Starring alongside Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, Turner will play Jane, whose plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. With Paul (Hawkins), the only other remaining survivor, the duo must fight for their lives as they brave the wilderness and battle brutal conditions

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner said in a statement. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

