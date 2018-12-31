Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are feeling the sisterly love!

Chopra shared several photos featuring her soon to be sister-in-law on Instagram over the weekend. The shots show the two women bonding while on a snowy holiday getaway in Switzerland with the Jonas family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, Chopra, who recently married Nick Jonas in a stunning ceremony, and Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, strike a serious pose with a scenic mountain view in the background.

“Ski life,” Chopra captioned the series of photos.

In another shot, Chopra and Turner show off their ski gear in a selfie.

Priyanka, 36, also posted a photo of her and her new husband standing close together on a balcony

Turner, 22, and Joe Jonas, 29, also packed on the PDA during the Switzerland ski trip. “Frosted fun n frolics,” she captioned a shot of herself giving her fiancé a sweet kiss.

RELATED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands During Double Date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Along with the two happy couples, Chopra’s mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, also enjoyed the snowy slopes during the vacation.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It’s been a whirlwind December for Nick and Priyanka.

On Dec. 1, the lovebirds said “I do” during a Western wedding in Priyanka’s home country of India. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the pair announced their engagement in July 2018.

Priyanka was a glowing bride in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Nick, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, all of the bridesmaids and all of the groomsmen (which included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s brothers) wore the designer for the wedding as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

The groom’s father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard.

RELATED: Every Gorgeous Photo from Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Celebrations

“You know, you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was,” Nick told PEOPLE of the wedding. “It was highly emotional.”

Last week, Nick and Priyanka celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The pair brought their families together in England for the festivities, and each shared photos from the day on Instagram.

“From our family to yours,” the Quantico actress captioned one big family shot, snapped as the group raised their wine glasses for a toast while sitting around a circular dinner table.