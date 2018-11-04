Piggyback Ride! Priyanka Chopra Bonds with Future Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner on Bachelorette Trip

Soon-to-be sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner bonded during Chopra’s bachelorette celebration in Amsterdam — as Chopra gave Turner a piggyback ride in high heels!

On her Instagram story, the former Quantico actress, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, carried the Game of Thrones star, who said yes when Joe Jonas popped the question in October 2017, on her back.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“In heels!” Chopra, 36, groaned as she wore a mustard-yellow dress with a matching overcoat while a beaming Turner, 22, clung to her. “This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days.”

She added “#TheJSisters” and “#HighHeelFails,” plus a GIF that flashed the word “sisterhood.”

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Working With UNICEF for 12 Years Changed Her: ‘You Feel So Small’

Earlier on Sunday, Chopra showed off her whole “squad” in a sunny Instagram by the river, which she captioned “Setting sail….” Chopra looked fashionable in a furry cream sweater dress, long coat and snake-skin boots, while Turner opted for a white sweater, blue coat and jeans. Halle Berry commented with five red hearts.

Priyanka Chopra and friends Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra also shared an Instagram Story picture in which she cuddled up under her coat with furry red slippers and comfy grey pants as she sat on a doorstep. She slapped on “#morningafter,” “#BacheloretteVibes” and a GIF that read “2 glam for am.”

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Meanwhile, Turner posted a picture of Chopra posing in a tiara and a “Bride to Be” sash. In sleek shades, Chopra paired a high-waisted patterned skirt and an orange, red and black sweater with boots.

Priyanka Chopra Sophie Turner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision in White as She Hits Bridal Shower in Wedding Dress-Like Gown

On Saturday, Chopra kicked off the bachelorette bash with a joyful photo in the sweater dress that included “#BacheloretteVibes.” She also gave a peek into the fun on her Instagram Story with snapshots of pink flowers, champagne and balloons and those red slippers.

“Be good,” the Jonas brothers’ mother Denise commented on the first photo with a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra and Nick may tie the knot before Turner and her fiancé, despite the fact that Chopra got engaged in July 2018 and Turner announced her engagement in October 2017.

“Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra on What Makes Her Relationship with Nick Jonas Work — ‘Respect’

“Everything’s going really, really well with Priyanka,” the source continued. “Nick will do what he wants to do.”

“First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner wrote on Instagram after Nick and Chopra’s engagement news. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.”

In October, Chopra had her wedding shower at Tiffany’s & Co. store in Manhattan.