Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo of Thanksgiving Family Dinner with Nick Jonas: 'Family… Forever'

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Thanksgiving in Delhi, India, with fiancé Nick Jonas and their families.

The former Quantico star, 36, shared a photo of her family on Instagram Thursday which featured Jonas, 26, sitting at the head of the table with Chopra sitting at his right while celebrating Thanksgiving in Delhi, India.

“Happy Thanksgiving.. family.. forever..,” Chopra wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the bride-to-be posted a sweet photo marking Jonas’ arrival in India. In the romantic snapshot, Chopra cuddles up against the singer as both enjoy the tender moment with their eyes closed.

“Welcome home baby…,” the actress captioned the picture. She added a heart eye emoji.

The “Chains” singer was also feeling the love as he commented with a single red heart. His mom Denise jumped in to comment, “Hearts full of thanksgiving.”

On Wednesday, Jonas posted a boomerang of himself on Instagram as he gazed out the window of a helicopter overlooking the New York City skyline.

“See you later NYC…,” he wrote.

Chopra and Jonas, whose brother Joe is set to tie the knot with Sophie Turner, have spent quality time together in India before.

In June Chopra introduced Jonas to her mother Madhu and took him to a wedding celebration in India. (Jonas popped the question in July.)

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra told PEOPLE about the trip. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.”

Chopra and Jonas are expected to wed soon. The Blast reported earlier in November that the couple had obtained a marriage license and planned to file it in India and America.