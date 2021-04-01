The actress said she takes the current health crisis "very, very seriously"

Priyanka Chopra on Being Scared for Her Family and Nick Jonas During COVID: 'It's a Very Emotional Time'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is speaking candidly about her fears amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While chatting with CNBC, the 38-year-old actress spoke about the "really daunting" task of working during lockdown in London and how she worries for her loved ones during this tumultuous time.

As for the uncertainty that still comes with shooting film and television projects, even with strict protocols put in place, Chopra Jonas described it as "kind of a crazy experience."

"As actors we're still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that's part of the job. And I feel like, that's kind of really daunting," said the actress, who has already finished two movies.

"My husband is a type one diabetic, I'm asthmatic. I have my Mum who's living with me right now so, I just feel like I'm also, on the job, you know, responsible on a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously," she said.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Continuing, she added, "Seeing what a toll it has taken around the world, not only with the health of people, with the amount of deaths we've seen, but also with jobs, with stability, you know, this has changed a lot of things for a lot of people and brought to the fore the disparity between the 'haves' and the 'have nots,' and it's a very emotional time. So it is very scary."

Nick (R) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Last year, Chopra Jonas opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her husband of 3 years have taken extra precautions amid the pandemic due to conditions that may put them at a higher risk for more severe cases of COVID-19.

"We have to be even more careful," she said the time. "But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches."

"We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches," she continued.

The actress went on to note that having contact and connection with others is especially "important" during the health crisis.

"If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," she said.