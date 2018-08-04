Priyanka Chopra Says Goodbye to Quantico: 'Thank You For Opening Your Homes and Hearts to Me'

Priyanka Chopra has a lot of exciting new things happening in her future, but on Friday she closed an important chapter in her life as the show that brought her into America’s living rooms every week came to an end.

The actress farewelled Quantico and her character on the ABC show as the series finale aired. Chopra, 36, played a rogue FBI agent Alex Parrish for three seasons and told fans on Twitter she was very proud of what she, and her cast and crew, had achieved.

“As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle…and that is the best feeling as an actor,” Chopra wrote.

“Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies,” Chopra continued.

“Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish… memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life.”

“It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!” Chopra added.

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico Phillipe Bosse/ABC via Getty

In addition to becoming the first Indian woman to headline an American network series, Chopra won many awards for her work on Quantico including, Teen Choice Awards in 2016 and People’s Choice Awards in 2017.

Although she’s closing the door on Quantico, Chopra is embarking on a completely new chapter in her life.

Last week, PEOPLE broke the news that Chopra and her boyfriend Nick Jonas, 25, got engaged on her 36th birthday in London.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Viral Bhayani/Splash News

“They are so happy,” a source told PEOPLE.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a source close to Jonas told PEOPLE.

When it comes to their age gap, it’s only one of the reasons Chopra and Jonas love each other.

“The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever,” another source told PEOPLE exclusively. “Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him.”