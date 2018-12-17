Priyanka Chopra Returns to N.Y.C. for the First Time Since Marrying Nick Jonas in India

Priyanka Chopra is back in the United States for the first time as a married woman.

Chopra, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in two lavish ceremonies in India earlier this month, was spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday. The former Quantico star flashed a peace sign and smiled for the cameras in a striking red pantsuit.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, honored both of their backgrounds in their nuptials. Before exchanging vows, the couple held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple. On Dec. 1, they held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in an Indian ceremony at the palace.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

The newlyweds have been racking up their frequent flyer miles since the wedding.

They made their red carpet debut as husband and wife in New Delhi at an app launch party for Bumble (Chopra is an investor in the dating app), then turned their attention to another bride and groom while attending Indian heiress Isha Ambani‘s star-studded wedding.

PEOPLE also confirmed that the newlyweds squeezed in a brief mini-moon in Oman, where Chopra shared a sweet selfie with Jonas on Instagram. The cozy photo offered a clear look at the actress’ sparkly ring.

“Marital bliss they say,” Chopra wrote.

And the wedding celebrations aren’t over yet: The couple is expected to cap things off with a special reception back in Mumbai on Thursday.