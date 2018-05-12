Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Canceled Just Days Before Best Friend Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is one of the lucky few to be attending the royal wedding, but with just days to go until she heads to England, her television show has not been as lucky.

The 35-year-old’s days as an FBI trainee-turned-covert black ops team member are over as her show, Quantico, was canceled Friday by ABC, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The terrorism drama, which first premiered in fall 2015, is scheduled to air the remaining ten episodes, after being cut three episodes into its third season.

Chopra, who started her career in Bollywood and was Miss World 2000, made her U.S. television debut in Quantico.

But while not great news, the star has something special to look forward to as Chopra is expected to attend her close friend Meghan Markle‘s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

Priyanka Chopra Jonathan Wenk/ABC via Getty

Though finding out about her starring role being axed is stressful, Chopra recently revealed that she’s stressed about her attire for Meghan and Harry’s ceremony.

“I haven’t even been fitted yet. I have an idea [what it’s going to be],” she revealed during the After Show of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m more stressed out about a small hat. How do those things stay [on]?”

In April, Chopra told PEOPLE that the last thing she Googled was, in fact, the definition of a fascinator.

“I have to wear a hat at this thing I’m going to soon and a friend of my recommended a fascinator and I didn’t know what that meant,” she said. “So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator?’”

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle/Instagram

“Apparently it’s one of those small little hats that fits your head,” she added.

The royal wedding will mark the first time Chopra has spent time with Meghan and Harry as a couple, and she said she’s excited to for her friend’s big day.

“She’s just a really real girl. She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are,” Chopra told PEOPLE Now last month.

“That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on,” she said, adding that she will not be a bridesmaid.