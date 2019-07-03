Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Planning Wedding to Nick Jonas: 'We Were Like Ohhhh God'

Within a blink of an eye, Priyanka Chopra went from engaged to married, and the actress is opening up about how her “extravagant” wedding to Nick Jonas came to be.

“We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December,” Chopra, 36, told Elle UK.

“We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh God.’ It was very extravagant,” she told the magazine.

“Hopefully, you just do it once,” Priyanka jokingly said to Elle UK. “So it’s fine.”

The couple tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India, PEOPLE confirmed. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, come just four months after the pair was engaged in July 2018.

Chopra was a glowing bride in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and the singer, 26, also wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids and all of the groomsmen (which included Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Jonas’ three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie).

Since tying the knot, Chopra has found that married life is a lot different than dating.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra explained to Elle UK.

“We are learning about each other every day,” she added.

Chopra is also thrilled to have two sisters now: Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie,, and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny, and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible,” Chopra told Elle UK.

“By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas — I can’t wait for her to join the family.”

Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, wed at a chateau in France on Saturday after first saying “I do” in Las Vegas on May 1.

Following their European nuptials, Chopra and Nick extended their stay, taking some time to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Sitting in the front row with her Jonas Brothers musician husband, Chopra rocked a deep green gown featuring a long keyhole cut-out, complete with a black Dior belt. She carried a black handbag.

Nick carried a black clutch-style bag and was dressed in mostly black, from his jacket to his slacks — though the coat featured an embroidered blue flower.